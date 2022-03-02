Beverly J. Balsinger, 74, of Waynesburg, formerly of Ravenna, Ohio, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
She was born November 17, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John Lagaza and Evelyn Anderson Lagaza Knisely.
Beverly was a homemaker and lived most all of her married life in Ohio.
On July 23, 1964, she married William R. Balsinger, who died August 22, 2019.
Surviving are a son, William R. Balsinger Jr. of Ravenna, Ohio; a son-in-law, Brian Swinerton of Chesterland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Allison, Jessica and Logan Swinerton; five siblings, John E. (Bonnie) Lagaza of Waynesburg, Wayne A. Knisely II of Waynesburg, David (Sharon) Knisely of Carmichaels, Shelley (Jim) Kennedy of Mather, and Dale (Karen) Knisely of Port St. Luci, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to her husband is a daughter, Melanie Swinerton; and two brothers, Jeffrey Knisely and an infant brother Kevin Knisely.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of funeral services, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
