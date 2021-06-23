Billy Lemley

Brave
Billy "Bill" Lemley, 83, of Brave, went to be with his Lord Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Monday, January 3, 1938, in Morgantown, a son of the late George Ray Lemley and Evelyn Rush Lemley.
He was a veteran who proudly served in the United States Army in Germany. After serving in the military, he worked at numerous jobs before becoming a coal miner with Peabody Coal. He retired from Peabody as a mine foreman after 27 years of service.
Bill was a member of Olive United Methodist Church in Pentress, W.Va. He was also a member of the James Farrell American Legion Post #330 of Waynesburg. Bill was an avid fisherman, baseball and softball player. He enjoyed playing his guitar with his dog, Sadie sitting beside him. He was a dedicated father and grandfather who was always supportive of his children's and grandchildren's activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan L. Stockdale Lemley, whom he married December 9,1983.
Also surviving are four children, Amy (Chuck) Tedrow of Jefferson, Janel (Rob) Garrison of Morgantown, Valerie "Dee Dee" Mathason of Waynesburg and Mark (Jen) Pastoria of Jeannette; one brother, Terry (Sharon) Lemley of Core, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, John Staggers; and his numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are one son, Daniel Ray Lemley; one sister, Ruth Ann Staggers; one grandson, Tyler Pastoria; and his son-in-law, Michael Mathason.
Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him and the lives he touched.
There was a greeting of friends from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of the memorial service, Thursday, June 24, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor John Brosky officiating. Scattering of Bill's ashes will be private.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
