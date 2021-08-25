Bonnie L. Chambers Finch, 75, of Graysville, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.
She was born September 5, 1945, in Aleppo, Greene County, a daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy Shipman Chambers.
She married James "Jim" Finch January 27, 1962 and were happily married for 59 years. Bonnie was a homemaker most of her life, she enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are six children, Kelley (Gene) Koontz of St. James, Mo., Debbie (Rick) Mason of Cameron, W.Va., Jeff (Lori) Finch of Holbrook, James "Mike" Finch of Graysville, Richard Finch of St. James, Mo. and Sherry (Lloyd) Brown of Holbrook; one sister, Imogene Chambers of Cameron, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, David Chambers; and a son, James Finch II, who died in infancy in 1966; and a great-granddaughter, Dixie Ann Thomas, who died in infancy in 2018.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service was held immediately following the viewing in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Bristoria Baptist Church, 899 Bristoria Road, Holbrook, PA 15341.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.