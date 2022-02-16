Brenda Faye Wine Lemley, 74, of Waynesburg, died at 2:16 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Thursday, October 9, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Noble Wine and Colleen Hancock Wine.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, shopping and traveling. She retired from CVS Pharmacy as a crew leader after 20 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Kay Metcalf and Robin Henderson, both of Waynesburg; one son, Don A. (Heather) Lemley of Waynesburg; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Bell of Inglis, Fla.; one brother, Chuck Wine of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, C. Ronald "Ronnie" Lemley; and one brother, Bill Wine.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, February 17, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Bradley J. Edgar officiating. Burial in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
