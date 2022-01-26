Brenda Lee Devecka, 60, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in her home.
She was born June 29, 1961, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Albert V. and Norma Lynn Ferrari.
Brenda was a 1979 graduate of Beth-Center High School.
On November 10, 1979, she married David Devecka, who survives.
For six years, Brenda worked as a legislative assistant to State Representative Bill DeWeese. She went on to be employed by the German Township Sewage Authority, from which she retired.
Brenda enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to her annual trip to Myrtle Beach.
Spending time with her faithful Chocolate Lab brought her much enjoyment.
Brenda was also an avid fan of Jefferson Morgan High School Football. She missed very few games.
Mrs. Devecka was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carmichaels.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Andrea Lee Devecka of Clarksville; one sister, Gayle L. Crile of Washington; one brother, Gary V. Ferrari Sr. of Fredericktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Linda Murphy; and a brother-in-law, Paul Crile.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, with the Rev. Lanfer Simpson officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, honoring Brenda, be made to Colby Stars Foundation or the Donna Furnier Memorial Scholarship, Jefferson.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
