Brian Palmer

Brian "Gregg" Palmer, 65, of Fredericktown, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, in the Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House.
He was born June 28, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arthur "Butch" and Donna Kinder Palmer.
Gregg was a 1976 graduate of Beth Center High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania. He was later employed as a finisher for Ametek Inc. of Eighty Four, and retired after 44 years of service.
Mr. Palmer was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Fredericktown American Legion Post 391, Miners Club of Richeyville, as well the Daisytown A.C. Club.
He was very active in Fredericktown youth baseball and area youth sports.
On September 19, 2020, Gregg married his companion of 27 years Deborah Akens Palmer, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Brian K. Palmer; three stepsons, Geoffrey Jones (Halie), Allen Bebout (Jennifer), and Lucas Bebout, all of Fredericktown; two siblings, Deneane Kreamcheck (Ed), and Doug Palmer (Mary), also of Fredericktown. Also surviving are nine stepgrandchildren, Lacey Higginbotham, Destiny and Morgan Jones, Preston, Chase, Brody, Wesley and Reid Bebout, Levi Heft; and one great- stepgrandchild, Parker Hirschi, all of whom considered him as "Pap."
Preceding him in death was a son, Brandon Palmer.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 3, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, where funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 4, with the Rev. Sandra Conti officiating. Interment followed in Westland Cemetery.
The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of the Donnell House for their kindness and compassion.
