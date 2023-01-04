Brian Richard Schoen, 58, of Knoxville, Tenn., formally of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 5:52 AM
Brian Richard Schoen, 58, of Knoxville, Tenn., formally of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
He was born February 17, 1964, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Richard Garth Schoen and Evelyn Bonalee Shackle.
Brian served in the United States Army National Guard of Ohio.
Anyone that met Brian would tell you that he was a devoted father and grandfather. Brian also loved to go camping, hunting and was a professional cornhole hustler.
He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan.
Brian is survived by his wife, Ritta "Sissy" Leary, whom he married on March 16, 2018.
Also surviving are six children: Steven (Sarah) Schoen of Sycamore, Robert (Bobby) Sypolt Jr. of Terra Alta, W.Va., Jesse Sypolt of Terra Alta, W.Va., Jennifer (Bryan) Barnett of Morgantown, W.Va., Kenneth (Cathy) Schoen of Mt. Morris and Paul Sypolt of Terra Alta, W.Va.; and the mother of his children, Christine Campbell.
Brian has three precious grandchildren, Shane Barnett, Oliver Schoen and Evelyn Schoen. His three siblings, Mike (Joyce) Schoen of Conway, S.C., Patricia (Allen) Eddy of Wadsworth, Ohio and Stephanie (Mickey) Mujais of Greenville, S.C. are surviving as well as his father-in-law, Paul Leary, Sr. of Adamsville, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Paul (Mary) Leary of Coshocton, Ohio.
Brian is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rita Leary; and brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Leary, Clyde Leary, Rusty Leary and James Leary.
Friends were received on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services were held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with Pastor Andrew Gump officiating. Interment followed in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson. Military honors were accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.