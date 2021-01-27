Bruce A. Bizub, 55, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, in his home, after a long illness.
Mr. Bizub was born October 29, 1965, a son of the late George William "Bill" and Valetta Miller Bizub.
Bruce was a licensed cosmetologist and held a bachelor's degree in interior design.
He had a love of horses and belonged to the American Horsemen's Association.
Bruce is survived by his beloved goddaughter, Jacqueline Shaw and her family; two brothers, William Michael Bizub of Ashville, N.C. and Brian Bizub of Raleigh, N.C.; and nephews, Michael Bizub II and Brent P. Jangin.
Bruce was a Roman Catholic. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.