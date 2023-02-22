Bruce A. Lemley, 78, of Waynesburg, passed away, unexpectedly, Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born May 21, 1944, a son of Harold and Kathleen McCord Lemley.
He was retired from the coal-mining industry, after a career lasting over 40 years.
He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the EAA and USUA, and a long-standing member of the American Legion. He loved ultralight airplanes, nature, and his family.
He was married to Linda Lee Parshall Lemley, the love of his life, for 39 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two siblings, Danny (Naomi) Lemley of Beaver, and Patty (Ron) Lippencott of Waynesburg; his three children, Jeanne (John) Steiner of Florida, William (Becky) Lemley of Idaho, and Emily Lemley of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Jerica Kiehborth, Killian Steiner, Garrett Bloomfield, Kayla Florio, Dakota Lemley, and Declan Lemley; three great-grandchildren, Kieran Florio, Rowan Kiehborth, and Leighton Kiehborth; and several nieces and nephews.
At Bruce's express request, all arrangements are private under the direction of Milliken & Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, Daryl L. Throckmorton, director.
Bruce's daughter, Jeanne is also planning a celebration of his life in the upcoming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, Bruce requested that donations be made to one's local Humane Society. He will be sorely missed.
Up, up the long,
delirious, burning blue
I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
