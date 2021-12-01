Bruno "Chick" Ceccarelli, 98, of McMurray, formerly of Fredericktown and Clarksville, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Born August 3, 1923, he was a son of the late Eusebio Ceccarelli and Maria Guggini Ceccarelli.
He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Gamble Ceccarelli for 74 years; loving father of Charles (Vanessa) Ceccarelli of Beallsville, and Dona (William) Queiser of McMurray; cherished grandfather of Amanda Ceccarelli and stepgrandfather of Jen Laudenbach, Shelley Queiser and Matthew and Mark Perry; great-grandfather of Daxton and Drayden Wadsworth and stepgreat-grandfather of Mary Anne Haun; loving brother of the late Charles Ceccarelli, Rita (James) Falcon and Albert (Olga) Ceccarelli.
He was preceded in death by his baby son; siblings; and in-laws.
Having been married 74 years, Chick was ready to be with his wife, Betty, who passed away only 25 days ago.
Chick was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School. In 1943, right after high school, he joined the Army Air Force. A World War II veteran, Chick served in the European theater for three years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0391, Fredericktown, for over 60 years.
He worked as a transit bus driver, insurance agent and at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel.
One passion Chick had was coaching Little League, Pony League, Legion Ball and soft ball. He also was involved in bowling leagues and enjoyed walking on the trail at Ten Mile then later riding his recumbent bike many miles in his nineties.
Another passion was baseball (St. Louis Cardinals) and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were his favorite teams to watch and criticize. He may not have showed a warm and fuzzy side, but he loved and cared about family and friends. Chick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 until the 5 p.m. time of service Tuesday, November 30, in PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Internment will take place at Greene County Cemetery at a later date for both Bruno and Betty.
The family would like to offer a sincere thanks to AHN Hospice, his nurse, Tammy, Sue, Mylee, and Chaplain Wray for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society.
View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.