Candice Marie Grim Fox, 51, of Waynesburg, died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at the home of her brother Camm in Mt. Morris.
She was born Friday, June 27, 1969, in Washington, a daughter of the late Roy Lee Grim and Happy Doreen Curlin Grim.
Candice was a member of the Waynesburg Eagles Club Aire #598 of Waynesburg. She liked gambling and especially scratch off tickets. She loved riding motorcycles and camping. Candice especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. When her health permitted she had worked as a bartender for several bars in the area.
She is survived by her husband, Mark A. Fox, whom she married June 7, 2007.
Also surviving are three daughters, Natasha (Luke) Peters of Kingsley, Mich., Daphne Stewart of Carmichaels and Jasona Stewart of Belle Vernon; two sons, Braydon Stewart of Fife Lake, Mich. and Hunter Stewart of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Reuben (Cindy) Grim of Greensboro, Albert Lee Grim of Mt. Morris, Camm (Mary Jane) Grim of Mt. Morris and Jeffrey Grim of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one stepson, Justin Francis Fox.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held to honor Candice at a time, place and date to be announced. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
