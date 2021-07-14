Carl Allen Frost, 81, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the Rolling Meadows Health Care Center in Waynesburg.
He was born August 4, 1939, on Frosty Run in Greene County, a son to the late Forest Ray and Magnalene Fern Walker Frost.
Carl was a member of Teamsters Local 585 out of Pittsburgh, and an operator for the Blue Diamond Trucking Company for 14 years before retiring in 2002.
He was a Greene County resident all his life. Carl was a former truck driver for Anthony Crane of Uniontown, and strip-mine equipment operator for 14 years in Ohio.
He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, stock car racing, and helping his son with his race cars and hauling race cars. He was a former member of Greene County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education).
Carl married Nancy Jane Dowler July 17, 1976. They were happily married for 38 years prior to her passing in 2014.
Surviving are three daughters, Amanda (Curtis) Cline of Newburg, W.Va., Carletta (Steve) Huggins of Dillner and Dawn Horr of West Alexander; a son, Frank R. Blackmon of Wind Ridge; eight grandchildren, Frankie Frost of Pittsburgh, Katie (David) Basinger of Clarksville, Adam (Darlene) Horr of Waynesburg, Randy Blackmon of Waynesburg, Wade (Shana Hogue) Blackmon of Wind Ridge, and Steven and Jeffery Huggins, both of Dillner; along with three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sons, Roger Frost and Duane Blackmon; one brother, Dale Frost; four sisters, Merle Moore, Freda Stickles, Ruth Ellen, and Dorothy Ellenor Frost, who died in infancy; two grandchildren, Justin Frost and Tommy Huggins.
Friends were received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Judy officiating. Burial followed at Bethany Cemetery, Jackson Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
