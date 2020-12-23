Waynesburg
Carl Dewayne Headlee, 89, of Waynesburg, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born June 21, 1931, in Bell Run near Kuhntown, a son of the late Cecil Hamilton Headlee and Delphia Stewart Headlee.
Carl was an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Waynesburg and was a member of the church when it was founded in Brave in the 1930s. In past years he served as the adult Sunday school teacher, where he could hardly contain his enthusiasm for teaching the word. He also served as a board member and Sunday school superintendent. He loved reading and studying God's word and sharing it with others.
Carl was a veteran having served on the front lines of the Korean War as a member of the United States 8th Army, 5th Regimental Combat Team from March 1953 to the last day in 1954.
After serving in the military, Carl went to work for Fruehauf in Elyria, Ohio. He then worked for Carnegie Gas Company for 30 years in Homestead, and then in Waynesburg. He retired in 1986 as a meter gas measurement foreman.
Following his retirement, he was glad to have time to serve at his church, help work his brother's farm and spend time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and recently with his two great-granddaughters.
On October 17, 1954, he married his lovely sweetheart, Lois Jean Stewart, who waited for his return from the war. Lois passed away July 6, 2017, where she patiently waits to be with Carl in Heaven.
Surviving are two sons, Dale (Brenda) Headlee of Washington and Melvin (Tammy) Headlee of Waynesburg; one brother, Robert (Riki) Headlee of Elizabethtown, Ky.; four grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Headlee, Kayla (Kyle) Nitterright, Kyle (Faith) Headlee, Kari Headlee; two great-granddaughters, Abigail Jane Headlee and Talia May Headlee; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one brother, Charles Wesley Headlee; one sister, Mary Ruth Keener; and one grandson, Bryan Headlee.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 21, in the First Assembly of God Church, 4131 West Roy Furman Hwy., Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed to pay their respects at any given time. We ask that you pay your respects and then proceed out of the church so others can enter. Facial masks and social distancing will be followed. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
Services will be private, with Pastor James Galbraith and Pastor Mike Hampton officiating. Burial at Fairview-Kiger Cemetery will be private. Graveside military rites will be accorded by representatives of the United States Army and Greene County Veterans.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First Assembly of God, Mission Dept., 4131 West Roy Furman Hwy., Waynesburg, PA 15370.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is in charge of arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortofh.com.
