Carl E. Gacek

Carl E. "Slim" Gacek, 71, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington Health Hospital, Washington.
Mr. Gacek was born May 10, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Leopold O. Gacek and Joella J. Krause Gacek.
He was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School. He proudly served his country in Vietnam as an M.P., worked as a construction worker and bridge painter. His favorite job of all was with Lee Nelson Heating and Air Conditioning.
He is survived by four siblings, Carol Clish (John) of Jefferson, Emma Gacek of Jefferson, Ernie W. Gacek of Jefferson, Sophie A. Trader (Dale) of Jefferson; and one niece, Cheryl Umansky (Nick) of Asheville, Ohio.
A sister, Ruth Anne, died in infancy.
Mr. Gacek enjoyed fishing, bird and deer watching, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and watching Western movies.
He was a member of Filer-Sadlek American Legion Post 954 Jefferson, and a past member of Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, and the Green County and Western PA fire associations.
Mr. Gacek was a Roman Catholic.
Services are private and being provided by the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels.
A celebration of "Slim's" life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Filer-Sadlek American Legion, Jefferson.
