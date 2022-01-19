Carl Long Jr.

Surrounded by his loving family, a shouldhave been cowboy rode off into the sunset Thursday, January 13, 2022. Carl "Cardy" Long Jr., the oldest son of Frances Long George and the late Carl E. Long, was born July 7, 1951, and was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.
For many years he was the drum player for a local country and southern rock band, Sweet Creek.
He was a heavy equipment operator, business owner and truck driver. His passion, however, was for his farm, horses and his beloved husky "Sadie." Any downtime was spent watching Gunsmoke and in true Cardy lingo one of his last quotes to his daughter was, "I think the wheels have fallen off this wagon and the ride is just about over."
His wit and love will be missed by his mother, Frances Long George; his daughter, Tracy (Steve) Shawley; his son, Bryan (Amanda) Long; his brother, Ronald Wayne (Carolyn) Long; his sister; Charlotte (Jim) Connors; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; his loving companion, Christine Reha; his stepbrother; Gary George and stepsister, Beth Madden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Long; his stepfather, Kenneth Wayne George; his stepsister, Eleanor Cole; his step-brother, Kevin George; and his nephew, Timothy James Connors.
At the request of Cardy, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, is entrusted with his arrangements.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Save a Horse Stables, 165 Lightner Run Road, Rogersville, PA 15359, or to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.