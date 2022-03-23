Carl W. Ferrier, formerly of Waynesburg, passed from this world on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 16, 1943, and grew up in Masontown.
Carl served in the US Air Force from August 1961 to August 1965, where he was trained as a mechanic and welder. He then worked as a coal miner in Fayette and Greene Counties, Pennsylvania, for 30+ years. He retired in 2003 and moved to South Carolina with his family.
Carl is survived by his wife, Karen Ferrier; his children, Linda (Mark) Deatcher, of Valdosta, Ga., David (Cassandra) Ferrier, of Greensboro, and Tyler Ferrier, of Prosperity, S.C..
He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, William and Mary Helmick Farrier; and his siblings, Arthur, Margaret and Mary Alice.
No service is planned, but the family requests that a love offering can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stonebridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC.
