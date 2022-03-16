Carl W. Hoy, Jr., 97, of Washington, formerly of Spraggs, died at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Strabane Trails in Washington.
He was born Tuesday, February 24, 1925, in Spraggs, a son of the late Carl W. Hoy, Sr., and Opal Lemley Hoy.
Mr. Hoy was a lifelong resident of Greene County. He enjoyed bowling, and was manager of the dartball team for 40+ years at the Spraggs United Methodist Church where he was a member, and had served on the trustees, and was a chairman of the board.
He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School, class of 1944.
Carl was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and had re-enlisted with the Army Reserves, from March 6, 1946 to May 10, 1962.
He was a member of the Carmichaels American Legion Post #0400, a member of the PA Rural Mail Carrier Association, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 2002, the Armed Forces Veterans Club, the National Rural Letter Carrier Association (PA Division), he was the Secretary for the Greene County PA Rural Letter Carriers for 13 years, and a member of the East Franklin Grange #1709 for 55 years. He served on the Board for the Boy Scouts of America in Wayne Township. He was recognized for 50 years of consecutive voting by the PA Hall of Fame on May 31, 2001.
He was a rural mail carrier at the Spraggs U.S. Post Office for 29 years, retiring in May of 1987. His wife, Donnis J. Parson Hoy, whom he married on June 5, 1946, died on February 16, 2021.
Surviving are one daughter, Phyllis Kay Kamerer of Home; one son, Gerald Lester "Jerry" Hoy and wife Dozylene of Eatonton, Georgia; four grandchildren: Brandon Kamerer, Wesley Kamerer, Jason Hoy and Amy Hoy; two great-grandsons, Atley Kamerer and Brantley Kamerer; two sisters, Ruth Ann Miller of Waynesburg, and Carol Kapnicky of Morgantown, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Lois Phillips and Betty Fischer; and one brother, Robert Hoy.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, with Pastor Monica Calvert officiating.
Burial will be in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township. Graveside Military Rites to be accorded by Representatives of the US Army and the Greene County Veterans.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Spraggs United Methodist Church / 132 Smith Creek Road, Spraggs, PA 15362.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
