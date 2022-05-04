Carla Salisbury Scritchfield, 31, of Vanderbilt, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Brady's Inn in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, April 29, 1990, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Sheila Yeager Salisbury Stewart of Vanderbilt, and the late Charles W. Salisbury.
Carla enjoyed crocheting, exercising and spending time with her children. She worked as a landscaper for various people as well as doing odd jobs here and there.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Barry "Wolfie" Stewart; two daughters, Zoey Scritchfield and Willow Scritchfield; three sisters, Shawna Salisbury of Sycamore, Nicole Anderson of Beaver and Stacey Yeager of Brave; one brother, Shaun Yeager of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, Monday, May 2, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor James Carpenter officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with costs.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
