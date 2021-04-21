Carleen J. Hay Mertes, 84, of Mt. Morris, died at 8:50 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Lori.
She was born Thursday, April 1, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Oswald Hay and Grace Katke Hay.
Carleen was a member of the Miracle Mission Church in Mt. Morris and she loved Jesus Christ with all her heart. Carleen loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was known by many as the coolest mother and grandmother and was a homemaker.
Her husband, Robert F. Mertes, is deceased; along with one niece.
Surviving are four daughters, Carlette Mertes of Pearidge, Ark.., Lynnette Powers of Mt. Morris, Lori Blackwell of Mt. Morris and Mary Mertes of Mt. Morris; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; one brother, Harvey Hay of Trevor, Wis.; her special companion, John Libscomb; and one nephew.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
