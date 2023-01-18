Carmen Montine Gilbert Clutter, 79, of Claysville, passed away on her Daddy's Birthday, January 11, at the home of her sister, Zenia Gilbert, of Waynesburg.
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 6:23 AM
Montine was born October 10, 1943, a daughter of the late James Lloyd Gilbert and Violet Elizabeth Stockdale Gilbert, the youngest of three daughters.
There were fun times at the Gilbert home in Holbrook with their aunts Ellie, Bernice and Hildred. All the cousins from both sides of the family would arrive: the other Gilbert kids, Mabel, Jimmy and Kenny, as well as the Grimes Boys, Terry, Roy, and Roger. There were so many good, quality family times that all of them have reflected on, so many years later, and smiled with the joy of it all: the devotion and sustaining love of family.
Montine and her family were members of Valley Chapel Church in Holbrook and then the Rogersville Methodist Church. She knew Jesus from a very young age and would ask questions that would amaze the adults around her, as if she knew something they didn't. We know where she is: She is Home and she is healed.
Montine graduated from McGuffey High School in 1961. She was employed by the Clover Farm and Sackville's Five and Dime, and Minteer's Market in Claysville as a teenager.
She always had the dream of becoming a nurse, but didn't have the opportunity to complete a medical degree, yet she fulfilled the greatest role that could ever have been given to such a special woman: She was Mom.
In 1960, she met Blaine Clutter. They married February 4, 1962 and had two children, Michael, of Claysville and Tina, of Waynesburg.
She is survived by her children; her sisters, Zenia Gilbert, of Waynesburg and Carolyn Hixenbaugh, of Claysville, several nieces she loved, Cheryl Hixenbaugh Wilson and her family and Debbie Hixenbaugh. She is survived by her special sister-in-law Sharon Clutter (Jim) Pitchford, of Ohio; her very special cousins, Jim Gilbert and daughter, Susan Gilbert Kiger, of Sycamore, and Terry (Susie) Grimes, of Holbrook. She is also survived by her dearest friend of over 60 years, Marilyn Herron (Burson) Plants, of Claysville, as well as Emma Angott and Dennis Angott, of Prosperity, both she loved so very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Blaine, who died May 31, 2020; her brother-in-law, Bill Hixenbaugh; her niece, Nancy Hixenbaugh Yannello; and nephew-in-law Jim Wilson.
Her greatest love in life was her family and always her friends.
Services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone: 724 499 5181.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
