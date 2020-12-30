Carol Ann Craig Tharp, 79, of Sycamore, died at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Friday, January 10, 1941, in Nineveh, a daughter of the late Charles Calvin Craig and Mary Maude Lohr Wright.
Carol was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the James Farrell American Legion Post #330 in Waynesburg. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games. Carol enjoyed her two cats Punkin and Spider and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She worked for several years for the former Curry Home and later the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg as a nurse's aide.
She is survived by her husband, Harry R. Tharp, whom she married July 28, 1990.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sherri Virgili of Waynesburg, Lela Whipkey of Columbus, Ohio and Rhonda (Barry) Watson of Waynesburg; one son, Calvin Whipkey of Palm Bay, Fla.; 10 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Waneda) Craig of Carpentersville, Ill.; one niece, Annette Johnston, who helped take care of Carol, and several other nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, Richard W. Tharp; two brothers, Vance Craig and Robert Craig.
Visitation and services will be private for the immediate family with Paster Scott Blair officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Sreet, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of one's choice. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
