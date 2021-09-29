Waynesburg
Carol L. Phillips Keller, 82, of Waynesburg, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Wednesday, October 5, 1938, in Spraggs, a daughter of the late John Phillips and Gaynelle Edgar Phillips-Ponzoo.
Mrs. Keller was affiliated with the Pursley Baptist Church. She was a member of the Women of the Eagles Aire #598 in Waynesburg and enjoyed bingo and cards. At one time she was a caregiver and aid at Tedrow's Rest Home in Waynesburg. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are one daughter, Kathy L. Fonner of Waynesburg; two sons, Jeff (Melinda) Jeffries of Waynesburg and Robert Keller of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann Haring of Florida and Jane Stewart of Mt. Morris; one brother, Charles Ponzoo of Blacksville, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Marlene Webb and Betty Jean Wise; six brothers, Jack Phillips, John Phillips, Jerry Phillips, James Phillips, James Ponzoo and Henry Lee Ponzoo.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. time of service Sunday, September 26, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor James Carpenter officiating. Burial was in Phillips Cemetery, Spraggs.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
