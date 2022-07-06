Carol Marie McWilliams, 76, of Accident, Md., formerly of Greene County, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Carol was born September 3, 1945, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late Roy Campbell and Thelma Campbell of Nemacolin.
Carol was a retired sales associate for Sears Home Life in Pleasanton, Calif. Carol graduated from Cumberland Township High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Richard "Dick" McWilliams, May 22, 1964, whom she missed deeply.
Carol loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had many dishes that she was known for, but her famous potato salad was highly sought after for all family events.
Carol is survived by her son, David (Jan) McWilliams of Discovery Bay, Calif.; three daughters, Gretchen Henderson of Waynesburg, Betsy (Mike) Garcia of Urbana, Md., and Karey (John) Ardjomand of Los Gatos, Calif.; a grandson, Dustin (Jordon) Henderson of Houston; seven granddaughters, Candy (Carlos) Good of Houston, Texas, Melinda (Rich) Ford of Waynesburg, Nikky (Donnie) McWilliams of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Molly (Robbie) Cheek of Waynesburg, Carly Garcia of Urbana Md., Kiran and Kyla McWilliams of Discovery Bay; seven great-grandchildren, Kol, Aylah and Chloe Ford, Louden, Lily and Easton Cheek, and Camden Henderson.
Carol is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and a foster son, David Areford of Waynesburg.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Stella Mae Ford; a brother, Donald Campbell; and two sisters, Jean Schlifer and Maxine Palcko.
Funeral arraignments are private and being handled by the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
