Greene County
Carolyn Maxine Wood Grimes, 86, of Greene County, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in South Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg, due to COVID virus complications.
Born December 31, 1933, in East View, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Lucy McNeely Wood. She was the last of her immediate family.
Carolyn was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1951.
Carolyn was a member of Throckmorton United Methodist Church in East View. She married William "Bill" D. Grimes August 17, 1952, and they were happily married for 58 years until his passing September 6, 2010.
Carolyn was formerly employed with G.C. Murphy, Greenway Manufacturing, Albert's Grocery Store, and then retired after 25 years with Central Greene School District as its cook.
She enjoyed playing the piano at church, raising flowers, and watching the Pirates. When she was able, she liked to go bowling, play darts, knitting and tole painting. She loved to make fudge for her family and give it out as Christmas gifts.
She is survived by five children, Cynthia (Butch) Deter of Rogersville, Rodney (Susan) Grimes of Jefferson, David (Sandy) Grimes of Spraggs, Mark (Rhonda) Grimes of Uniontown and Danny (Kathy) Grimes of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Rachel Grimes of Jefferson, Amie (Doug) Nehls of Rogersville, Sara (Paul) Brinnel of Portland, Maine, Craig (Ashley) Deter of Waynesburg, Jeremy (Miranda) Grimes of Point Marion and Becca Grimes of Uniontown; six great-grandchildren, Kameryn Deter, Addison Deter, Leanna Grimes, Ellie Grace Nehls, Gage Deter and Emma Nehls.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Lee Grimes, who passed in 2018; one grandson, Adam Ray Grimes, who was stillborn; and three brothers, Ed, Chuck and Jack Wood.
At the request of the family, all services will be private and under the direction of the Rev. Dr. Bill Parker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
