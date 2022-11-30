Carolyn W. Morris, 88, of Waynesburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in her home, where she was born.
She lived there most of her life, where she made her home with the love of her life, George A. Morris. They married on November 22, 1950. Together they owned and operated Grindstone Acres Farm.
Carolyn was born on January 18, 1934, to the late William Henry Webster and Margaret Mae Higgins Webster. Carolyn was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.
Carolyn's love of animals was evident through her dedication to the Greene County Horseman's Association, in addition to being a leader of the 4-H Horse and Pony Club. Throughout her life Carolyn surrounded herself with animals, whether it was riding horses, helping George with cattle, having one of the family dogs by her side or providing a home to cats who needed her love.
She leaves behind her beloved cats, "Snoopy" and "Daisy Mae", who brought her much joy the past years.
Carolyn and George were not blessed with their own children, but loved and nurtured many children over the years. Through her time as Sunday School Teacher and director of the children's Christmas Programs, Carolyn shared her love with all. Nieces, nephews, God-children, neighbors, children of the church and so many others were showered with her love.
Carolyn began her professional career as a bookkeeper for VanDruff Tractor Sales of Waynesburg. From there she became the longtime secretary and bookkeeper for Wayne Lumber Company, where she became part of the Headlee family. Carolyn also served as secretary of the Greene County Fair Board for many years.
Carolyn was a member of Fairall United Methodist Church, where she shared her love of the Lord with others as a certified lay speaker, Sunday school teacher, choir director among other leadership roles within the church. As a lay speaker, Carolyn shared the Word of the Lord at many churches in Greene County and the surrounding area.
During festivals and dinners Carolyn shared her famous butterscotch pies. She was also well-known for her buckwheat "cakes".
She is survived by her God-daughters, Edith and Helen; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is her step-mother, Catherine Sprowls Webster; and her brother, Jackson Collins Webster.
Carolyn was lovingly cared for in her home by her caregivers, whom the family are eternally grateful for, Sally, Vicki, Bonnie, Carolyn and Patty.
Visitation was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Visitation was held at Fairall United Methodist Church on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Interment to follow at Fairall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fairall United Methodist Church at 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the Morris family.
