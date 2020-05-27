Catherine "Katie" Shultz, 75, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, Jefferson.
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:27 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 6:08 am
