Cecil Eugene "Gene" Jacobs, 88, of Graysville, passed away July 2, 2020.
He was born July 21, 1931, in Bristoria, a son of the late Cecil R. and Jeneva White Jacobs.
Gene graduated from Richhill High School in 1949. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. Gene was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church, Wind Ridge. He worked for Texas Eastern Transmission as a station operator for over 20 years until he retired at the age of 55. On September 23, 1955, he married Velma Bamberger and they were happily married for 64 years. He was a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge Post #153 since 1966, Wind Ridge American Legion Post #0416, Graysville Volunteer Fire Department, Syria Shriners and the Waynesburg Lions Club. Gene was a former member of West Virginia Cattleman's Association and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau of Greene County. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming on the family farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James (Tracey) Jacobs of Canonsburg and David (Carla) Jacobs of Graysville; one daughter, Carol (Randy) Rearick of Ohio; six grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Miller, Heath (Ashley) Jacobs, Cameron Jacobs, Danielle Jacobs, McKayla Jacobs and Megan Jacobs; two step-grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Rogers; three great-grandchildren, Alley Miller, Liam and Jackson Jacobs; four siblings, Marilyn Pietras, Shirl Jacobs, Judy McMasters and Francis Jacobs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary Lou Hughes, Glen Jacobs, John Jacobs, Merrill Jacobs and Shirley Jacobs.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the funeral home with Pastor Nelson Boone, officiating and Pastor William Lawler, co-officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SHOULD BE WORN DURING VISITATION AND FUNERAL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
