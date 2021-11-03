Chad E. Varner, 49, of Spraggs, died unexpectedly on Monday October 25, 2021. He was born August 4, 1972 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Everett Varner (Pam) of Waynesburg, and the late Susan Kay Straight Varner.
Chad was a 1990 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. He began working for James Woodring in his machine shop, Independent Tooling, in Waynesburg. Chad later worked as a manager for Giant Eagle in Waynesburg, and as a full time rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Graysville.
He was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461, the New Baltimore Sportsman Club in Somerset County, and the Waynesburg Girls Softball Boosters. Chad enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling, but his most cherished activity was being a part of his children's sports. You could always find him at a baseball or softball field.
On September 11, 1993 he married Amanda Main Varner, who survives. Also surviving is a son, Brody Varner (Sarah) of Spraggs; a daughter, KayLeigh Varner at home; a brother, Jeremy Varner (Mary Ann) of Carmichaels; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Duane and Leona Main of Fredericktown; two uncles, James Straight (Pam) of Sycamore, and Brett Straight (Susan) of Berlin; a special great aunt, Mary Lee Dean of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and his beloved dog Bear.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461, 140 S. Morgan Street, Waynesburg, Pa. 15370.
