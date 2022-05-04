Charlene W. Chulick, 74, of Rices Landing, passed away at 3:17 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born March 30, 1948, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Charles Swift, Jr. and Daunice Winona Rankin Teegarden Robinson.
Mrs. Chulick resided in Greene County since the age of 12 and was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School. She enjoyed gardening, reading her Bible and collecting Precious Moments collectibles.
On July 8, 1967, she married the love of her life, John Barry Chulick, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Winona L. Chulick (Brian Taylor) of Mesa, Ariz.; two nieces, Danielle Chulick and Deneen Shrader (Mark); and a brother-in-law, Dennis Chulick (Debi) of Clarksville.
Family and friends were welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, with Pastor Betty Riecks officiating. Interment followed at Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
