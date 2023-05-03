Charles Albert Berryhill, 90, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, exactly one year to the day of his beloved wife, Marion McCall Berryhill's passing.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 7:27 AM
Charles Albert Berryhill, 90, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, exactly one year to the day of his beloved wife, Marion McCall Berryhill's passing.
He was born February 16, 1933, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Charles Robinson and Carolyn Rea Berryhill.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1954 to 1957. During military service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Occupation Medal (Berlin).
He attended college at Penn State University and then Waynesburg College (University) earning his Bachelor's degree. He then earned his Master's degree from West Virginia University.
Mr. Berryhill was a school teacher for several decades, beginning his career at Waynesburg College and then as an educator for Central Greene School System teaching literature and college preparation classes.
He loved playing tennis, and was an accomplished shutterbug.
He was a Waynesburg Borough councilman for 40 years, most of those years as council president. He loved to travel to Ireland and Scotland, where he would meet his bride during his military service. His Scottish Army colleague, Hugh McCall, introduced him to his girlfriend's sister. After only two weeks of courting, his future wife, Marion McCall of Glasgow, Scotland accepted his proposal of marriage. They would not only be partners in life, but would teach in the same department at Central Greene School System for several decades. They were married for 65 years until her passing in 2022.
Surviving are two brothers, Thomas Berryhill of Big Run, and William (Ellen) Berryhill of Carmichaels.
Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews in the United States and two nephews in Scotland.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Sowden.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in First Presbyterian Church, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg.
Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington.
A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.