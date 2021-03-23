Charles Albert Riley, 64, of Waynesburg, died at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home.
He was born Wednesday, April 4, 1956, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lonnie Lee Riley and Louise Marie Redman Riley.
Mr. Riley was a heavy equipment operator for Hinkleton Coy and Michaels Pipeline installing fiber optics until retiring in 2000. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and absolutely loved making everyone laugh.
His wife, Juanita Lee Oliver Riley, whom he married April 20, 1993, survives. Also surviving are one daughter, NormaJean Riley of Waynesburg; two stepdaughters, Ashley (Matthew) Copper of West Virginia and Amanda Fox of Cameron, W.Va.; three grandchildren; eight sisters; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are several sisters and brothers.
Charles wanted us all to remember one thing- "P.S. Feed Jake, he's been a good dog."
At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
