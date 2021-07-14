Charles E. Riecks, 76, of Jefferson, went to be with Jesus Thursday, July 8, 2021. Charles was born July 9, 1944, in Waynesburg a son of the late Charles William and Katherine Phillips Riecks.
Chuck grew up in Clarksville, where he was a member of the Clarksville Christian Church.
He was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan School District, where he would serve several years as the truant officer.
In 1961, he met the love of his life, Betty Ann Burton Riecks, at her mother's dairy bar in Denbo. Betty took one look at him and told her friend, "I'm going to marry that guy." And on October 7, 1964, she did.
As a young man, Chuck worked for United States Steel at its Christy Park plant. He would go on to become a professional truck driver, first with Superior Meats in Irwin. He would eventually retire from New Penn Motor Express in Neville Island, where he was named the Driver of the Year. Charles also drove for Yellow Freight and Hill International. He was a member of Teamsters Local 249 of Pittsburgh.
Chuck was also known by many from his work at Interstate Skateland in Waynesburg. Following his retirement, Chuck enjoyed traveling across the states with his Pastor wife Betty's gospel ministry.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara Kinsell and her partner, Jackie Workman of Carmichaels, Bridget Post and her husband, James of Washington, Marcie "Ralph" Riecks of Jefferson Hills; honorary children Richard Kinsell, Chuckie Davis, Steve Savage and Jody Palmer; grandchildren Zachary, Jacob and Jordan Kinsell, Payton M. Payton, Lydia Post and Abby Davis. He is also survived by a brother, George Riecks and wife Joanne of Clarksville; sister-in-law Marcella Letrick of West Palm Beach, Fla., and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Elmer W. Rich Sr. and Daniel E. Rich; eight sisters, Thelma Williams, Marie Sparks, Bessie Fair, Mamie Thomas, Eleanor Lloyd, Delores Cantrell, Grace Huston, Janet Gehron; and brothers-in-law Thomas Shaneyfelt and Delbert Letrick.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12. Interment followed in the Jefferson Cemetery, Route 188, Jefferson, with Pastor Don Amon officiating.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
