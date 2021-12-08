Charles E. Walters, 62, of Confluence, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
He was born on March 31, 1959, in Waynesburg, a son of James A. and Theresa Zappone Walters.
His father; a son, Michael; and brother, Jimmy preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Wirsing Walters; his mother; a son, James C. Walters and fiancee Kendall Martin of Hickory, N.C.; sisters, Barbara Walters and husband Sean Malloy, and Laura Walters and husband John Bailey, all of Carmichaels.
Chuck was a past President, EMT, and volunteer with the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department, a volunteer with Tri-County Toys for Tots, a volunteer with the Greene County Special Olympics, and a teacher at Turkeyfoot Valley Area Schools for 26 years, where he impacted many students' lives and was named Teacher of the Year for the 2012-13 school year.
He attended Carmichaels High School and California University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with honors.
Chuck was also an avid marathon runner and ran over 120 marathons, including 17 Boston Marathons, 16 consecutively, the New York Marathon, and the Pittsburgh Marathon among others.
He was an animal lover, an ardent fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns, and an Air Force veteran.
Private services and burial occurred Monday, December 6, with burial in Addison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Confluence Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 11, Confluence, PA 15424.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Confluence.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com
