Charles J. Behm Jr.

Charles J. "Bud" Behm Jr., 96, of Wind Ridge, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Bud was born June 22, 1926, to Charles J. and Mildred J. Behm of Wind Ridge.
He married Anna Catherine Frye "Kitty", of Cambridge, Ohio May 14, 1950. They had two sons, Charles J. Behm III "Joe", and James A. Behm "Jim". Prior to her passing in March of this year, they enjoyed almost 72 years of marriage.
Bud was a World War II veteran, having been drafted out of high school and serving in Italy in 1944 and 1945. He was set to play football in college, but there were other plans for him. After sustaining an injury during his military service, he was hospitalized when he met Kitty, who was a nurse, and the rest was history.
He made a living doing a variety of things in the early years. He had graduated from Richhill Township High School and followed in his father's footsteps, selling his first auction at the age of 16. He was a salesman for Allis Chalmers Tractor Co., owned and operated East End Restaurant in Waynesburg, hauled a lot of coal for one-room school houses, and bought, skidded and hauled a lot of timber.
Bud was instrumental in the community and in the auction industry. He served as the first secretary of Pennsylvania's Auctioneer Licensing Board. He also served on the Pennsylvania Auctioneer's Examining Board for 17 years, traveling back and forth to Harrisburg. He was a member and elder of the former Bristoria Presbyterian Church. Bud served on the Board of Directors for three different banks in West Virginia, including the First National Bank of Cameron, W.Va. He was the longest serving director of the Jacktown Fair Board in Wind Ridge.
Working with 4-H programs and livestock was one of Bud's favorite things. He was a 4-H leader in Greene County for 36 years. He was associated with the Moundsville, W.Va. Livestock Auction for over 30 years. He sold countless livestock auctions in Greene and Washington counties for their fairs. He served as vice president of the Greene County Farmers Mutual Insurance Company.
As an auctioneer, Bud worked for his father in the early years. He even worked at his father's store, the Bristoria General Store in Bristoria. He later formed his own company, Charles J. Behm Auction Company, which changed to Charles J. Behm and Son, and later, when Jim came of age, Charles J. Behm and Sons Auction Company. Upon Bud's retirement, the company changed to Behm's Auction Services and is still in operation today as Behm's Auction and Real Estate Services, LLC.
Bud was licensed and conducted sales in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. At one point he even sold a farm in Quebec, Canada, and in his words, "It was a French speaking area but they sure knew the call of an auctioneer!". Bud last called bids at an auction in Waynesburg on his 87th birthday.
Bud enjoyed life and was honored to be involved in the many things that he participated in throughout his life. He loved farming, and had worked farms both in Senecaville, Ohio and in Greene County for countless years, favoring growing potatoes. As a teenager he showed Horn Dorset Sheep and Morgan Saddle Horses at local fairs. He loved his horses and dogs. He was a member of the American Legion in Cameron, W.Va., and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Waynesburg. Bud was honored by the Pennsylvania Senate, the House of Representatives and the Department of Agriculture for his many years of faithful service to the Jacktown Fair. He was a present-time member of Harmony Presbyterian Church of Wind Ridge.
Bud was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kitty, in March of 2022; and his eldest son, Joe, in May of 2012. His parents, Charles J. and Mildred Behm; and brother, Frank J. Behm also preceded him in death.
Bud is survived by his son, James A. Behm (Shelly) of Glen Dale, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Karen Behm of Waynesburg; and his grandchildren, Charles J. Behm IV (Amanda) of Mt. Morris, Andrew Behm (Haddie) of Waynesburg, Alexandria Behm, Madeline Behm, and Charles Behm; along with great-grandchildren, Katie and Charlie Behm, and Graham and Tucker Behm. Bud is also survived by a brother, George Roger Behm of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friend were received Sunday, November 20, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were held Monday, November 21, with Pastors Lanfer Simpson and Bob Mooney officiating. Interment followed at Wind Ridge Cemetery in Wind Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
