Charles R. Davis, 73, of Mather, died Friday, March 10, 2023, in his home.
He was born November 10, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Edward and Agnes Miller Davis Sr.
Chuck was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired coal miner from McElroy Coal Mine in West Virginia.
Chuck was a member of the American Legion Post #816 of Rices Landing, and formerly a member of Post #954, Jefferson, where he was a past post commander.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
On May 22, 1971, he married Eileen Haky, who died August 3, 2012.
Surviving are two children, Stacey (Paul) Duke of Rices Landing, and Charles J. Davis of Pleasant Hills; three grandchildren, Anthony, Evan and Abigail; five sisters, Patty Kline of Rices Landing, Darlene Davis of Carmichaels, Marlene Woods of Masontown, Bonnie Tresco of Pittsburgh, and Tammy Liston of Masontown.
Deceased are a daughter, Renee Davis; three brothers, Edward Davis Jr., Robert Davis and Glenn Davis.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of funeral services, Thursday, March 16, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor Zane Mitchell officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, where Military Honors were accorded by the U.S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
