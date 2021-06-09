Charles R. Leichliter, 73, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Clarence and Wilda Thomas Leichliter.
Charles retired from the Waynesburg Central School District where he worked as a janitor and security guard.
His wife, Bertha Leichliter, passed away in 2002.
Surviving are grandchildren, Tim Haywood, Mike (Tiffaney) Haywood and Tiffany (Bill) Muhly; great-grandchildren, Devin Haywood, Ethan Kiger, Kolten Haywood, Dayton Haywood, Summer Haywood, Billy Muhly IV, Maddie Muhly, Emmit Muhly, Danny Kolat, Lane Kolat and Adam Kolat; and two sisters, Annette Strope and Tammy Leichliter. Also surviving are Carol Lynn Kolat, with whom he had made his home for the past 18 years; and special family, Rick and Jennifer Kolat of Hundred, W.Va. and Erica Kolat of Washington.
Deceased are a sister, Sandy Leichliter; a brother, Clarence Leichliter Jr.; and a stepdaughter, Crystal Haywood.
Friends were received Wednesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services were held Thursday, June 10, with Pastor Jason Morgan officiating, followed by burial in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
