Charles Raymond Tharp, 82, of Waynesburg, died at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at home.
He was born Thursday, July 14, 1938, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Abner Tharp and Mildred Tustin Tharp.
Mr. Tharp was a member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg. He loved hunting, farming and being outdoors. He worked for 30 plus years for Franklin Township, Greene County on the road crew.
His wife, Ruth Marie Stout Tharp, whom he married September 20, 1969, died July 21, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (William) Pulkownik and Melissa (Shawn) Wood, all of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Hannah Wood, Lucy Pulkownik and Will Pulkownik; three sisters, Jean Carrol of Belle Vernon, Sara King of Waynesburg and Martha Grim of Wind Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one brother, Robert Tharp.
There will be no public visitation. A private Memorial Service was held Tuesday, November 24, in the First Christian Church, corner of North Morris Street and Franklin Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Private burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Ruff Creek.
