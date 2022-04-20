Charles Robert Zimmerman

Charles Robert "Chuck" Zimmerman, 61, of Waynesburg, formerly of Ocala, Fla., was called home to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in his residence.
Chuck's life began September 20, 1960, in Waynesburg, born the forth of six children, to the late Francis Wayne Zimmerman Sr. and Ellen Bissett Zimmerman.
He was a 1978 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
In 1984, Chuck moved to the Central Florida area to establish his home. He was a devoted and doting father to his one and only daughter, Brooke. He was actively involved in everything she did, never to miss a single sports game. Raising his "Baby Girl" and best friend, Brooke, were the greatest years of his life.
A Certified Building Contractor with an entrepreneurial spirit, Chuck owned and operated Zimmerman's Concrete and First Choice Concrete, Inc., in the Central Florida area.
"A Jack of all trades, Master of none" as he would refer to as himself, Chuck could do or fix just about anything. He enjoyed hard work, being outdoors, and "tinkering" in his barn. On the rare occasion he wasn't working, Chuck could be found cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Florida Gators, or watching Nascar.
Chuck will be remembered as a good man, with a big heart; quick to lend a helping hand and deliver witty one liners. He had a knack for reminding you, "If you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough", just when you needed to hear it. His playful personality brought many laughs and great stories, that are treasured memories to those who love him.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, are daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Dr. Jacob Ivey of Marion, Ill.; two sisters, Ellen "Sis" (Rick) Owens, Cheryl "Sherry" (Robert) Serda; three brothers, Daniel "Danny" Zimmerman Sr., Vincent "Eddie" Zimmerman and Francis "Butch" Zimmerman Jr.; former spouse, Carla Main Linton; grandchildren, Abraham and Lillian Ivey; and several nieces and nephews.
No formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements handled by Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.
