Charles W. Koscheck (Kosczuk), 92, of Prosperity, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
He was born September 3, 1928, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Olkneski Kosczuk. His adoptive parents, the late Steve and Ann Barnhart, raised him.
On November 8, 1956, he married Loretta V. "Babe" Koscheck, who passed away January 14, 2021.
Charles was a retired welder. He worked for 30 years for Tri-State Engineers. He also worked for 15 years for Weyerhaeuser in Jefferson.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. He served in the Marine Corps and the Air Force.
He was member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg for more than 50 years.
Charles loved being with his family and his church family. He enjoyed food, especially pie and chocolate. He also enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are eight children, Cindy Koscheck of Sycamore, Sherry Diggs (Phil) of Waynesburg, Anna Spencer of Waynesburg, Dan Koscheck (Bonnie) of Taylorsville, N.C., Jerry Koscheck (Becky) of Jefferson, Violetta Kadar (Louie) of Clairton, Mark Koscheck of Waynesburg and James Koscheck of Newton Conover, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two stepbrothers, George Barnhart (Nancy) and Kenny Barnhart (Shirley); and two stepsisters, Wilma Huff and Edith Briggs.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John Koczuk, Joe Koczuk and Mike Koscheck; four sisters, Sophie, Mary, Anna and Josephine; and three stepbrothers, Joe, Jim and Chuck Barnhart.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Rolling Meadows Church of God, 595 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, where services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, with the Rev. Richard Berkey officiating followed by burial in Braddock Cemetery, Graysville.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.