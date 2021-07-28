Charles Wayne Grim

Charles "Chuck" Wayne Grim, 64, of Newcastle, Okla., passed away, in his home, Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Born August 14, 1956, in Waynesburg, to the late George "Wayne" and Geraldine Grim, Chuck was a kind, tender-hearted man who deeply loved his family and those around him.
After graduating from West Greene High School in 1974, he went on to pursue a lifelong career as a mechanic. From working on school buses with his dad and brothers at the family business to working on aircrafts at Tinker Air Force Base, Chuck took great pride in his work. He retired in 2019 after 20 years of employment with Tinker Air Force Base.
Shortly after moving to Oklahoma, he met the love of his life, Robyn, at Capital Electronics, where they worked at the time. Chuck and Robyn married in 1986. They moved to Newcastle, Okla., in 1990, where they raised their three children.
Chuck was passionate about Steelers football, cars, his family, and cooking with every ingredient he could find.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Robyn, of Newcastle; two sons, Cody (Elizabeth) and Dillon of Edmond, Okla.; stepdaughter Lindsey Epp of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren Tyler and Clayton of Oklahoma City, and Oliver of Edmond; along with his sister, Teresa Brown and brother George, both of Waynesburg; nieces and nephew Haley (Shaun) Taylor of Baltimore, Md., Stacey (Jason) Temple of Waynesburg, Jonathan (Natasha Parson) Brown of New Freeport; and five great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gerald Edward "Ed", and one who passed in infancy.
