Wednesday, June 7, 2023 7:55 AM
Charles "Buddy" Wilbert Greene III, 50, of Graysville, took Jesus's hand at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
He was born August 9, 1972, in Washington, a son of Charles and Janice Orrick Greene, Jr. of McDonald.
Buddy was a 1990 graduate of West Greene High School, where he wrestled elementary through high school.
On June 15, 2013, he married the love of his life, Michele Whitlatch Greene, whom he had many wonderful adventures with.
He was a master carpenter and iron worker with such admirable knowledge and skills that he became a mentor to many in the trade. His employers over the years include Greene Remodeling, McMillian Remodeling, and AC Dellovade.
Buddy's love of the outdoors lead him to many interests and hobbies over the years. He was a brilliant gardener, locally known for growing giant pumpkins and winning many awards, including a ribbon for a 1,319-pound giant pumpkin at the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Contest. For several years, he enjoyed building high quality cornhole boards for many locals, raising Bob White Quail for a time and creating beautiful fish tanks in his home. He loved riding his ATV and then became the proud owner of a Harley Davidson Breakout, which gave him many years of enjoyment. Buddy's most recent endeavor was raising honeybees. He delighted in the entire process from building the hives to harvesting the honey.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Tres) Miller Bosler of Lexington Park, Md.; three stepsons, Airin Weight of Wind Ridge, Levi (McKenzie) Weight of Graysville, and Seth Weight, at home; five grandchildren, Warren Donahue, Hattie Ann Weight, Katherine, Elena and Natalie Bosler; one brother, Dennis (Laurie) Greene of Gibsonia; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Dolores Greene; maternal grandparents, Colby and Dorothy Orrick; and his brother, Kenneth Greene, who died at birth.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Rick Croyle officiating, Tuesday, June 6, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (phone: 724-499-5181).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Save the Bees at www.support.nwf.org.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
