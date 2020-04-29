Charles William Garber, 79, of Waynesburg, died at 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.
He was born Friday, January 10, 1941 at home in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jack Garber and Ruth Phillips Garber.
Mr. Garber was a member of the Washington St. United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. Charles was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1960. He was a veteran having served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War from April 1962 to April 1965 and was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed NASCAR, travel, camping and visiting relatives.
Following high school Charles worked as a mail clerk in Harrisburg. He worked as the bartender for the Triangle Hotel and Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 where he had also served as an officer both locally and at the district level. He earned both the Fellowship and Pilgrim degrees. For 30 years he worked as a coal miner at the Cumberland Coal Mine. Then for 14 years he worked for Fox Charter in Waynesburg.
Charles enjoyed driving the students of West Greene sports. Especially the softball team with coaches Mr. Jackson and Mr. Simm. He was a member of the James Farrell American Legion #330 and a Life Member of the V.F.W. Post #4793 both in Waynesburg.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca L. Wood Garber, whom he married on July 29, 1967.
Also surviving are four daughters, Jessica Lee (Bill) Price, of New Castle, Jacquilyn Ruth (Mike) Bihum, of Waynesburg, Katheryn Bess (Bryan) Hixenbaugh, of Graysville,Daphna Christine Kisner, of Homestead, two son, Damon Michael (Karen) Garber, of Waynesburg, Charles Jackson (Julie) Garber, of Westbrook, ME., 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, one Brother, Harold Ray "Buck" (Peggy) Garber, of Wellington, Fla.; two aunts, Viola Johnson of Sycamore, and Opal Gilmore of Ohio, one uncle, George Phillips of Somerset; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins across the United States.
Deceased two sisters, Louisa Cumpston and Nancy Gilbert; one brother, James H. Garber.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all visitation and services will be private with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, PA. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370 have been entrusted with his arrangements. Graveside Military Honors will be accorded by Veterans of Greene County. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.