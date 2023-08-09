Charlie "Chuck" Hamilton Wright, Jr, 71, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Updated: August 9, 2023
Charlie "Chuck" Hamilton Wright, Jr, 71, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
He was born January 15, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Charlie Hamilton and Mary Phillips Wright, Sr.
Charlie was a graduate of McGuffey High School and was Christian by faith.
After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served during the Vietnam War from 1970-1972. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman (Rifle M-16), and the Vietnam Service Medal. Charlie also served as a Sgt. in the United States Army Reserves for 22 years with the 630th transportation Company.
He was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Washington & Jefferson College for 39 years from where he retired.
Charlie enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was a big NASCAR fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a friend of Bill W. and recently celebrated 28 years of sobriety, which he was extremely proud of. Charlie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
On September 15, 1973, he married Donna Wright, who passed away November 29, 2005.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Joyce) Wright of Washington, and Clinton (Beth) Wright of Washington; two daughters, Tiffany (Robert) Whiteman of Washington, and Stacia (Alan) Findlay of Wheeling, W.Va.; a brother, Dan (Penny) Wright of Claysville; two sisters, Debbie Keenan of Claysville, and Tammy (Arlan) Bethel of Bridgeport, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Anthony, Damein, Nicholas, Hunter, Aaron, Robbie and Faith. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a sister, Sherry Cardamone; and two brothers-in-law, John Keenan and Joe Cardamone.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 7, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, owner / supervisor, S. Timothy Warco II, director, Holly Renay Warco, director, Park N. Crosier, director. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, in the funeral home. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, where full military rites were accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175 and the United States Army.
Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com
