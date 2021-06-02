Cherry Lynn Simmons, 64, of Waynesburg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh.
She was born July 3, 1956, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Robert D. "Donnie" and Mona J. Basinger Simmons.
Cherry was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson- Morgan High School.
She had worked as a telephone operator for the former Alltel Phone Company.
Cherry's interests were shopping, crafts and keeping family legacies with stories and photographs. She loved old country music and reading.
Surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In following CDC and state guidelines family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, the hour of services in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com
