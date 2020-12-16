Cheryl Shultz Lohr, 73, of Waynesburg, passed away at 8:57 a.m. December 4, 2020. Present at the time of her death were her loving and devoted husband, Walt and her faithful son, Jason.
She was born October 30, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late George Morris "Baldy" Shultz and Norma Webb Shultz Burnette. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Byron Morris Shultz.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter A. Lohr; her son, Jason A. Lohr (Tricia Ricco Lohr); three grandchildren, Delaney, Remmey and Liam Lohr; a sister, Desetta Brunofsky Palmer (Vaughn Joseph Palmer); a niece, Sydney Kay Shultz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lohr was a 1965 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and briefly attended California State College. Cheryl was known for her infectious personality and her capacity to love people. She touched so many lives through her work as a receptionist for Dr. James Kessler, a salesperson for Furniture South and especially during her time as the office manager for the food service department at Waynesburg University.
Perhaps the most significant chapter in Cheryl's life could be attributed to her amazing relationship with her adoring sister Desetta and their shared admiration for the customers at Chenode. Publicized as a gift shop and lunch counter, Chenode quickly became the place for lifelong friendships, free counseling, a shoulder upon which to cry, or most importantly, a place to have a great laugh with the girls.
Cheryl was an enthusiastic member of Social Service League for 30 years, serving as President and Vice President for the prominent women's organization. Cheryl was very proud to be associated with such a prestigious group of delightful women. Cheryl was also a member of First Baptist Church and "The Lohr" Sunday school classshe loved her church family very much as well. Cheryl had a passion for reading, organizing her things, traveling with friends and taking long rides on country roads with Walt.
Her absolute favorite thing to do was watch her grandchildren play sports, cheer, act on the stage or just be together with them. Cheryl Lohr was a wonderful person whose influence will be much-admired for many years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Greene County Relay for life... considering that Mrs. Lohr was a breast cancer survivor. Thank you.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. The Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
