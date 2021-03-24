Chick Smith, 53, of Mount Morris, died at 7:07 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born Monday, November 6, 1967, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Patricia Shelton Smith of Morgantown, W.Va., and the late John E. Smith Jr.
Chick was a lifelong resident of Greene County. She enjoyed doing yardwork, watching hockey, riding motorcycles and was a homemaker.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her companion, Glenn Statler of Mt. Morris; her son, Christian Statler of Mt. Morris; one sister, Jessica Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; two brothers, Rick Smith of Mt. Morris and John Smith. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. Burial will be private.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, is entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
