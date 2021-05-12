Christine A. Elza Kerr

Christine A. "Chris" Elza Kerr, 73, of Waynesburg, died at 7:48 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Friday, September 26, 1947, in Wayne Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Samuel W. Elza and Patty M. Yeager Elza-Williams.
Chris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #888 and the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, both of Waynesburg. She loved gardening and playing cards.
She worked for Greenway Manufacturing for several years. For 15 years she owned and operated the Greene County Beer Distributor with her husband.
Her husband, Charles Lloyd Kerr, whom she married December 10, 1966, died May 2, 2003.
Surviving are one daughter, Angela R. (Jan) Morris of Waynesburg; one son, Justin C. (Danielle) Kerr of Waynesburg; one granddaughter, Breanna Kerr; one brother, Samuel Elza of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Diane Meek.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. The Rev. William Parker will officiate a private family service. Private burial will be in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover, W.Va.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
