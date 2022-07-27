Lemont Furnace
Christine A. Morris Moniger, 75, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 3, 1947, in Austria, a daughter of the late Lawrence Morris and Rosi Morris.
Christine was a graduate of Strawberry Point High School in 1965. She enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War. Christine then worked as a licensed practical nurse at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Left to cherish Christine's life are her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth M. Moniger; sons, Brian Moniger and wife Kristy of Gates, and Adrien Moniger and wife Jenna of Carmichaels; grandchildren, Abbey and Lincoln; sister, Maria Morris of Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Arrangements are private at the family's request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
