Christy Mae Tokash, 44, of Jefferson, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Christy Mae was born June 7, 1978, in Waynesburg, the daughter of Joseph W. and Cynthia L. Cobb Tokish, of Jefferson.
Christy is survived by two brothers, Joseph W. Tokish Jr. (Stacey), and Phillip M. Tokish; aunts, Glenda Lamendola, Diane Hair (Howard), Mary Marion; uncles, Bill Cobb (Kim), Chris Cobb, and James Mitchell (Becky).
Christy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carmichaels. She enjoyed greeting her church family at services. She loved to watch movies and play computer games.
All things bright and beautiful,
All creatures great and small,
All things wise and wonderful,
The Lord made them all.
No services are planned at this time.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.