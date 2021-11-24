Clara Gency, 95, of Newberry, S.C., and formerly of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at SpringField Place, Newberry. She was born June 22, 1926, in Rome, Italy, a daughter of the late Fernando and Ione DeCastro Capilongo.
Mrs. Gency was a former member of the former Nemacolin Presbyterian Church and was a current member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels.
She worked as a seamstress for 17 years at Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg, and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing bingo, playing cards and traveling.
On July 19, 1945 in Rome, she married Howard Clinton Gency who died July 26, 1999.
Surviving are a son, Howard Gregory Gency of Crofton, Md.; three daughters, Elizabeth D. Cunha (Douglas) of Knoxville, Tenn., Gretchen Boland (Gene) of Chapin, S. C. and Cynthia Gency Foster (Jerry) of Millersville, Md.; two grandchildren, Lauren Varholy and Jordan Varholy; and several nieces and nephews, including Bruna Capilongo of Rome, Italy.
Deceased is a brother, Romeo Capilongo; nephew, Mauro Capilongo; a sister-in-law, Catherine Durkee; and brother-in-law, Junior Gency.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Interment at the mausoleum at Greene County Memorial Park is private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
